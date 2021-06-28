Raegan Rutty has made history, becoming the first Caymanian gymnast to represent the country at the Olympic Games.

Just three weeks after competing at the Pan American Championships in Brazil, Rutty received an invitation from the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission, offered to National Olympic Committees which have traditionally sent small delegations to the Games.

“I cannot believe my dream of being the Cayman Islands’ first Olympic gymnast will come true,” Rutty told the Cayman Compass. “I feel like I’m on cloud nine. I have been working for this dream since I was 4 years old and to know that everything I did was worth it is the most amazing feeling.”

Rutty, 19, currently lives in Katy, Texas, where she trains out of Grace Gymnastics with her main coaches Eddie Umphrey and his wife, Johnnie. She becomes the third Caymanian athlete to make the Tokyo Olympic team, joining sprinter Kemar Hyman and swimmer Brett Fraser.

Raegan’s mother, Angel Rutty, who lives in Cayman, has watched her daughter’s success from afar. She told the Compass that her daughter deserves the opportunity to represent her country on the grandest stage in sports.

“Her father and I are so proud of Raegan and her success,” Angel Rutty said. “It has been a journey for the entire family. She has sacrificed so much to make her dream come true. She is an incredible role model, always representing Cayman with grace, respect, and gratitude. The time and distance apart has been hard but worth it.”

Rutty, who is an eighth generation Caymanian and only the ninth woman to represent the Cayman Islands at the Summer Olympics, spoke of her excitement at being named.

“Truly indescribable,” she said. “It is always such an honour and privilege to represent the Cayman Islands and I’m beyond excited to do it on the biggest stage in the world.”