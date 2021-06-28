Five new positive COVID-19 cases are among the latest results announced by Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee today.

Lee said of the 596 tests carried out since Friday, there were five positive results, all among travellers.

This brings to 614 the total number of positive cases reported since March 2020, the vast majority of which have been incoming travellers.

There are currently 17 active cases in Cayman, two of which involve people who are symptomatic. One of them, who was admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital’s Critical Care Unit last week, remained in hospital today.

Eight Health Services Authority staff at the hospital, along with six of their household members, are currently in isolation after staff were potentially exposed to the “highly symptomatic COVID-19 patient”.

As of today, 63% of the estimated 71,100 population of the Cayman Islands had received both doses of the vaccine, and 68% – a total of 48,262 people – had received one dose.