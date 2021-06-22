The Health Services Authority has said a “small number” of its staff are now in isolation due to potential exposure to a highly symptomatic COVID-19 positive patient at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

HSA confirmed the action in a brief statement Tuesday morning.

This follows news on Monday afternoon that a traveller nearing the end of the mandatory 14-day quarantine was admitted to the Critical Care Unit at the hospital, suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

The Public Health Department, in a statement issued Monday afternoon, said the patient was in stable condition.

As the traveller was undergoing a 14-day quarantine this would indicate that the person had not been vaccinated as, under current regulations, vaccinated individuals are required to quarantine for just 10 days.

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood, in the statement Tuesday announcing the isolation of the staff, said, “It is our top priority to keep our patients and staff safe, therefore out of an abundance of caution, anyone potentially exposed directly or indirectly has been placed in isolation.”

She added that those staffers now in isolation “will be monitored and tested following standard Public Health protocol”.

The COVID-19 patient, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said, had been quarantining alone at home.