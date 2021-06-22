Looking back in time: Edward Street

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

Edward Street

These two pictures, posted by Craig Merren on Facebook, show two extraordinary views of Edward Street, both from days gone by. In the background of each, you’ll see the Town Hall and Clock Tower.

The top picture is certainly a familiar sight to me. After my family arrived on the island in 1975, we shopped regularly at Comart Ltd. Fantastique upstairs was one of the few places at the time where you could buy toys and Halloween costumes. It was a terrific general store, and I loved going there as a child.

As you move back in that same picture, you’ll see a two-storey greenish building that at that time had Corita’s Copper Kettle downstairs. It is now the location of Bread & Chocolate.

Behind that is the multi-storey CIBC bank. You can see the old CIBC logo on the outer wall facing Dr. Roy’s Drive.

The bottom photo is from the 1960s, according to Merren. It is fascinating to see the centre of George Town almost looking like a country lane – very far removed from how it looks today.

Did you know: The Town Hall and Clock Tower were built by Captain Rayal B. Bodden, who was a shipbuilder in the late 19th century. He also built Elmslie Memorial Church, the George Town Public Library and the Post Office. If you look up at the ceiling of some of these historic buildings, you’ll notice that they resemble the hull of a ship turned upside down.

If you have some old photos that you’d like to submit, we’d love to see them to consider them for publication. Be sure to include the credit for the image and any information you have about it. Email to [email protected].