A number of events will be held this weekend in relation to visiting dignitaries for the International Trade Summit and Celebrate Cayman’s Constitution anniversary celebrations, leading police to advise about possible road closures and potential delays.

Friday

On Friday, delays can be expected in the vicinity of Pedro St. James from 5‑11pm as a Cayman Cultural Celebration is held at the site to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first written Constitution of the Cayman Islands.

Saturday

On Saturday, from 3-10pm, drivers are warned to expect delays in the general vicinity of Truman Bodden Sports Complex, and along Olympic Way, Aspiration Drive and Fairbanks Road, as an all-star football match that is part of the Celebrate Cayman events is held.

A section of Cardinall Avenue in George Town will be closed on Saturday and in the early hours of Sunday morning to facilitate a concert. The road will be closed from Albert Panton Street and Harbour Drive from noon on Saturday until 3am Sunday to enable the Juicy Silent Concert to go ahead.

The concert begins at 8pm and ends at midnight. Motorists are advised of potential delays in the area.

Sunday

On Sunday, a church service will be held at Elmslie Memorial to “offer attendees a time to reflect on and give thanks for the journey the Cayman Islands has made over the past 60 years”, according to organisers.

Police are warning motorists to expect delays or diversions on Harbour Drive between 10am and 12:30pm. Harbour Drive between Fort Street and Cardinall Avenue may be closed, depending on the number attending the event.

Monday

The festivities move to the George Town Town Hall on Monday, 1 July, Constitution Day, at 9-11am, when a special event on the public holiday morning will be held to celebrate the significance of this historic building. A traditional Caymanian breakfast will follow. Police advise that Fort Street between Albert Panton Street and Mary Street, and Edward Street from Fort Street to Dr. Roy’s Drive, will be closed.

Also on Monday, to facilitate a ‘Family Empowerment Rally’ Fort Street will be closed between Harbour Drive and Edward Street, from 6am until about 9pm.