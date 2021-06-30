Forget Snakes on a Plane. Now it’s Bees on a Boat

Boaters found a little too much ‘sting’ at Stingray City last week after their vessel became swarmed with bees.

The RCIPS confirmed to the Cayman Compass today that the Coast Guard was called out to a vessel in distress in the sea near the Stingray City sandbar around 11:30am Friday.

Police said they were alerted because the presence of the bee swarm meant that the people on board were “unable to move freely”.

Officers contacted the vessel’s captain and arranged for a beekeeper to be brought to the boat by the Coast Guard.

Police said the beekeeper managed to contain the bees, enabling the captain to resume control of the boat.

Swarms of honey bees are common during the summer months, as bee colonies create new queens and then split up and look for a new home.