Police traffic operation targets Sunday brunches

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s Operation Quaker this weekend focussed on people leaving Sunday brunches around Grand Cayman, resulting in 54 speeding tickets and nine arrests for driving under the influence.

Police said a further 27 traffic offences were also prosecuted, the majority of which were for using a vehicle with expired registration.

Inspector Dwayne Jones said in a press release, “Sunday brunches are quickly becoming our busiest time of the weekend period, as many drivers take the risk of driving under the influence when returning from brunch activities. We strongly urge people to make a plan to get home after attending such events so that you don’t risk your life or the life of others on the roads.”

The RCIPS said it planned to have increased police presence on the roads over the upcoming Constitution Day long weekend, during which a number of major sporting events, including UEFA Euro matches, are scheduled.

“Again, our focus will be on DUI and speeding as these driving behaviours continue to be the biggest risk on our roads when it comes to serious crashes and fatalities. Thankfully, since commencing Operation Quaker we have not seen a fatality, and we ask drivers to drive safely so that we can keep it that way,” Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay said in the release.