The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has granted Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas a conditional sailing certificate, making it the first cruise ship to be allowed to depart a US port following stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

Royal Caribbean, in a statement Tuesday afternoon, announced the certification, which provides approval for passenger voyages.

The statement said Freedom of the Seas will depart from Miami and visit Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay, the cruise company’s private island, in The Bahamas, from 2-5 July.

President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Michael Bayley, on his official Facebook page, said that the CDC approval follows the successful completion of the ship’s simulated voyage, which departed Miami 20 June on a three-day, two-night trip.

“This is exciting progress, and we look forward to welcoming our guests onboard,” he posted.

Freedom of the Seas is the cruise line’s first ship in over a year to resume passenger sailing from the US.

“Freedom will sail with all crew fully vaccinated and the majority of guests fully vaccinated. Any unvaccinated guests (mainly children) will be subject to additional testing requirements and specific health protocols,” he added.

In its statement, Royal Caribbean said it is “pursuing one of two pathways, laid out by the CDC, to get back to cruising. It requires that U.S.-based ships conduct simulation cruises to test health and safety protocols if the cruise line expects to return to sailing with less than 95% fully vaccinated guests or crew,” the cruise line said.

New vaccination policy

The cruise line also announced new vaccination policies as it readies to set sail.

For cruises departing from all US ports (except in Florida), Royal Caribbean said it requires all guests 16 years of age and older to be fully vaccinated; from 1 Aug., all guests 12 years and up must be fully vaccinated.

“Younger travelers not yet eligible for the vaccine will be able to sail with a negative test result and must follow certain protocols,” the company said in its statement announcing the new policy.

On cruises departing from Florida ports, “all guests are strongly recommended to be fully vaccinated”, if they are eligible, Royal Caribbean said.

“Based on our guest surveys, we expect 90% of all our guests to be fully vaccinated. Guests eligible but not fully vaccinated or able to show proof of vaccination will be subject to testing and additional health protocols at their own expense. Children not eligible for vaccines will be subject to complimentary testing and health protocols,” it stated.

“Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols at their own expense.”

Royal Caribbean said it will continue to evaluate and update its health and safety measures as circumstances evolve and in compliance with federal, state and local governments, and health authorities.