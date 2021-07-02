Three individuals were reportedly wounded in a shooting incident in George Town late Thursday night, 911 officials have confirmed.

Details are limited; however, the Cayman Compass was told the shooting happened on Martin Drive off Shedden Road after 11pm.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene and the three victims were taken to hospital, according to initial reports from 911.

The extent of the injuries and the condition of the victims remain unclear at this time, although the Compass understands at least one of the individuals involved, a man, was shot in the leg.

Investigations are continuing.

This story will be updated when further information is released.