Looking back in time: Cardinall Avenue

Cardinall Avenue (1984)

Kathy Kozik submitted this picture of Cardinall Avenue from the mid-’80s, and while some buildings have definitely changed since then, there are others that are still recognisable today.

Looking down the road to the end on the left hand side, you’ll see the building that – until recently – was home to Scotiabank’s downtown branch for many years. Kirk Freeport businesses also still reside down that street, although they have been given facelifts over time. The white building on the left with the gold accents is now a light green, and the building in front of that, moving towards Seafarers Way, has a completely different look and is home to Cariloha. It used to be the shop for Wedgwood goods.

The biggest change is on the south corner of Cardinall Avenue and Seafarers Way. That brown structure is where the Landmark building now resides, with jewellery stores downstairs and Sharkeez restaurant and bar occupying the floors above.

