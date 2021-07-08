Ben Pugh resigns from Cayman football

Senior national football head coach Ben Pugh left the Cayman Islands Football Association “surprised” on 6 July, after submitting his resignation letter.

“Resigning as head coach of the Cayman Islands National team has been an extremely difficult decision, and one I have taken some time to consider,” Pugh told the Cayman Compass.

His announcement comes just four weeks after senior members of the Cayman Islands national football team logged numerous complaints against CIFA, previously published in the Compass. The grievances highlighted a picture of dysfunction, with officials interfering with team selection and arguing with the coaches.

“My biggest concern as a national player, [is] Alfredo [Whittaker] needs to allow Ben to think and pick the team on his own,” one player said. Another stated that Pugh had been verbally abused.

“Believe me, he [Pugh] fights for us and he has done a lot for our football in the Cayman Islands, but he is still treated with disrespect and called names that I cannot repeat.”

CIFA president Alfredo Whittaker has denied the accusations.

Pugh was behind arguably one of the team’s most notable performances in 2019: when the Cayman Islands narrowly missed a promotion in the CONCACAF Nations League Group C, on goal differential.

The 31-year-old is considered to be Cayman’s most accomplished and qualified coach, having previously coached the academy players at Ipswich Town in England.

“The CIFA received the resignation from Coach Ben Pugh on Monday, the communication was received with great surprise and sadness by the CIFA Executive Committee as Coach Ben was in our plans for future national team’s coaching activities, coaching education and football development in general,” CIFA told the Compass.

Pugh said he is happy to have made contributions to Cayman football. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working at CIFA and in the Cayman Islands, but now is the right time to leave,” said Pugh. “I was brought in to improve the group as a team and assist in individual development, alongside improving the standard of coaching across the islands. I believe we have made some positive steps forward and hope the coaching and player development continues to be built upon in the future. I am proud of what the team achieved during my time as head coach and would like to thank the players and staff for their hard work and dedication. Football is about the journey, and I will treasure the moments we created and friendships we built.”

While Pugh is no longer the head coach for the players, he said he will still follow their progress from afar.

“I will continue to follow and support the team and the players and wish all those involved with the Cayman Islands Football Association the best for the future. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity and the support I was given from the players, coaches, staff and fans alike.”