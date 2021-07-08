Witness sought after South Sound wounding

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a knife wound earlier this week.

According to a police press release, officers responded to an incident around 7.20am on Monday, near the South Sound Community Centre.

Police say that two men walking in the area had an altercation “which became physical”, resulting in one man sustaining an injury caused by a knife.

He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital to receive treatment for what is described as a non-life-threatening injury.

The second man – who is aged 37 of George Town – has been arrested on suspicion of wounding. Police said he remains in custody as investigations continue.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS at 949-7777, or via the website.