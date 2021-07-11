Police have detained two men on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm following reports of shots being fired in West Bay Saturday night.

The two men, ages 21 and 30, both of West Bay, are currently in custody pending further investigations.

A Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement on Sunday confirmed reports that two shots were fired along West Church Street, near the West Bay Post Office.

From the description of a vehicle involved in the shooting incident, officers from the Firearm Response Unit searched a vehicle at a residence on Birch Tree Hill Road.

During the search, several rounds of ammunition were recovered, along with a firearm magazine.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Officers recovered two spent rounds during their investigation Saturday.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the police confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the police website or anonymously via the Miami-based Crime Stoppers online.