Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Hickly Pickly (hik-leh pik-leh) Adverb – 1. In a state of disorder or disarray. 2. Chaotic. 3. Messy and disorganised. 4. Unbelievably messy. (Also: hickelty-pickle). E.g. “Sandra! How you expect Jodie Ann to come sleep ova when you gah yoh room so hickly pickly?”