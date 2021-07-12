Lack of US-wide vaccination certificates a barrier for travel

Premier Wayne Panton says the US federal government’s unwillingness to create a country-wide verifiable COVID vaccination system is continuing to be a barrier to allowing people vaccinated there to avail of Cayman’s five-day quarantine period.
Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon on Thursday, 8 July, at which he announced a plan for reopening Cayman’s borders, Panton said he had received many phone calls from mothers of Caymanian children who have been vaccinated in the US, asking why their kids had to be in quarantine for 10 days instead of five.
He said he was “thoroughly sympathetic” to their arguments, “but it is a question of trying to maintain standards that make sense, and apply them equally for everyone”. He added, “We did not come up with the verifiable vaccination concept to disadvantage anybody who was vaccinated in the US.”
Currently, Customs and Border Control officers at the airport can only securely verify vaccination certificates issued here in Cayman by the Health Services Authority or by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.
Panton said that when checks on vaccination certificates began several weeks ago, the Cayman Islands government had hoped that the US vaccination certificate issue would be “quickly resolved”.
“I am still being advised that that is going to happen,” he said, adding that currently QR codes for vaccination certificates from two US states – California and Louisiana – can be read by authorities here.
He said there was also a move within the private sector in the US, between technology companies and businesses engaged in administering the vaccines, to create electronically verifiable vaccination documentation, which may be soon available and which Cayman would be able to access.
The premier described the US approach to verifiable vaccination data as “very fragmented”, stating that the federal government had said it was not its responsibility.
Back in April, US White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters that there would be no “federal vaccinations database” or a “federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential”.
She said, “The government is not now, nor will be, supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential,” she said. “Our interest is very simple from the federal government, which is Americans’ privacy and rights should be protected, and so that these systems are not used against people unfairly.”
Panton pointed out that the approach to digital vaccination certificates varies from state to state in the US, usually along partisan lines. “The more Democratic states are taking the approach of saying, ‘Yes, we are creating a verification system … the Republican-led states are saying, ‘No, we are not, and you can’t even ask.’”
He said Florida, Cayman’s main gateway for incoming travellers from the US and the departure point for the majority of cruise ships that visit here, was one of the Republican-led states that was taking the latter approach.
“It’s a problem,” Panton said.
However, he said Cayman was not willing to dial back on its requirement for securely verifiable vaccination documentation, “because of fear that it will be taken advantage of”.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee has previously said that concern over the possible use of fake vaccination certificates was the main reason for Cayman implementing an electronic verification requirement for people availing of the five-day quarantine period.
Currently, only people with certificates that can be securely verified – from Cayman’s HSA or the UK’s National Health Service – can use the five-day quarantine. People with vaccination certs from other countries or jurisdictions need to quarantine for 10 days, while unvaccinated arrivals are required to isolate for 14 days.
Panton said Thursday, “We only need a few cases to get by to have a significant increase in infections and we have a BVI situation.”
The British Virgin Islands re-imposed lockdown restrictionsearlier this week after a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Panton acknowledged that as Cayman slowly reopens its borders, the risk of community transmission would grow, but that Cayman could protect itself against people getting very sick, or needing hospitalisation, or dying, by ensuring that the vast majority of its population is vaccinated. Approximately 64% of the total estimated population of 71,100 is currently fully vaccinated.
The premier also addressed the question of when vaccination certificates issued in Cayman would be electronically verifiable for people from here travelling overseas, stating that this was “imminent”.
“We are going to be able to provide our own app-based QR code so we can verify to other countries that our people have been vaccinated,” he said.
Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.
This is SO stupid. There are zero people creating fake vaccination cards to go to the Cayman Islands. By this time everyone has made their choice. Either they are going to get vaccinated, or they aren’t. Oh by the way, according to the Cayman opening plan, everyone can come back in 2022 regardless of vacc status. Is there some sort of magic day between now and then were the people who are creating fake vaccination cards (who don’t exist) are somehow all of a sudden OK to come to Cayman? It’s all just so ridiculous. We, like many other Americans, are just going to spend our tourism dollars elsewhere and may very well never come back.
Given this story, the days of the US tourist are over. Each US state has it’s own Health Department. There is no national immunization record system. Either CIG has failed to understand how the US actually functions or they simply don’t want US tourists.
New York State , USA also has a vaccine registry system which is very tightly controlled thru the main vaccination registry program already in place for all vaccines in New York ( NYSSIS). You can then verify with the state and download to receive a QR code on your phone via an app – “Excelsior” . Please review NYS as well for ease of verification. We plan to travel to Cayman when Phase 4 starts on Oct 14th, accommodations just booked to arrive Oct 15th, fingers crossed the phases all roll out as planned
Total arrogance and ignorance. Why would anybody fake a vaccine certificate when it is free to go to one of the most expensive places on the planet.
How many times must you be told??? It is against the US constitution to have a federal vaccination database. Each state is responsible for the certification of the vaccinations that are given there. We have an email from the state health department confirming where & when we were vaccinated & which type was used. No one is going to take the time or spend the money to fake this when they can go to any other island (that is much cheaper) and not have to quarantine. You all need to get over yourselves & rejoin the real world.
Who would bother forging or counterfeiting a vaccination card in order to spend average $20K on vacation in Cayman when they can go to a dozen other islands and vacation cheaper and without feeling like they are being treated as untrusted and unwelcome? MOT/DOT say they want to target the affluent. The affluent don’t forget when you treat them like criminals.
Back in 2020 Dr. Lee wanted 80% of 65K population vaccinated, when only 78% of population was even eligible for the jab… then “new, eager to reopen” Government takes over and increases the denominator without actual census ( just estimating).. and goes from 75% of eligible adults to 80% of new, higher denominator… a number that cannot be achieved (so not a realistic goal). Do they get why everyone accuses them of moving the goal posts?
Now they have a reopening plan… albeit delayed and still with quarantine… they won’t honor a physical USA-CDC vaccination card? Perhaps the Cayman Islands (all 65K pop.) can centralize and share individual health information, but the US with 330MM has privacy safeguards.
Also understand that non-state-residents cannot register their vaccinations with the state of Louisiana. You have to have jabbed there to use their service. How many travelers do we even get from California or Louisiana?
If Dr. Lee has the name of a private verification service that will satisfy the Cayman Islands verification need… announce that so that it can be vetted right away. There isn’t one. No private service has access to all 160MM vaccination records, even if USA citizens register on the App and okay the privacy issue.
Walk this back… trust good people who stepped up and got the jab. Don’t make them continue to jump through hoops just for the Cayman Islands.
What a joke Mr. Panton! Excuses after excuses! People that are spending money and going to come from Cayman are NOT faking passports. Way to hold thousands upon thousands coming to your shores because of a rare chance that someone will “fake it” to get in. This is what happens when you put government in the hands of a rookie.
I have an idea. Maybe you should quarantine those that refuse to get the jab so that everyone else doesn’t have to suffer.
I’m not trying to mean or sarcastic but your phased reopening is fantasy.
“Cayman Islands government had hoped that the US vaccination certificate issue would be “quickly resolved”. “I am still being advised that that is going to happen,” – If this is true you are being lied to. The U.S. has 330 MILLION people of which approximately 158 MILLION are vaccinated. Nothing is resolved quickly. No offense but we are not an island of 71,000. Using your words you are digging in out of fear, not science or logic. If any sort of “system” will be created in the U.S. it will be a patchwork of both private and state and will take many years.
Again no offense but I find mention of possibly cruse ships in Jan. laughable.
Also if I understand all this correctly none of the phased in will even begin until you reach 80% vaccination which is 94% of the eligible population. That’s just not a believable expectation for this year even for a population of only 71,000. Perhaps sometime next year.
You’re really going to need to figure out how to make the 5.5 million CI per month that you spend on stipends more permanent or figure out how to make the Cayman economy largely a tourist free island because you are going to be living in a rather insular & closed society/island for quite some time to come.
Stay Cayman strong! The Caymanian officials are definitely doing the right thing for everyone there.