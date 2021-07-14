Cayman’s athletes claim five medals at NACAC championships

Cayman’s track-and-fielders made their presence known at the 2021 under-18 and under-23 North America, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) championships in Costa Rica last weekend, capturing five medals.

Rachell Pascal and Marlon Satahoo competed in the U18 javelin events at the championships, held 9-11 July. Pascal claimed gold in the women’s category and Satahoo won a bronze medal in the men’s. In the U23 groups, Rasheem Brown earned himself a silver medal in the 110-metre hurdles. Lacee Barnes captured two medals, gaining a gold in discus and a bronze in shot put.

After making the podium twice at the National Stadium in San José, Barnes said she was grateful to represent her home country well.

“It’s always a pleasure to represent Cayman, especially coming back from this year’s hiatus with COVID,” Barnes told the Cayman Compass. “However, it wasn’t my best performance. This year has been very hectic, very exhausting with trying to get back into the way of things, but I’m just happy and blessed that I was able to compete this season… and I’m excited for next season.”

Shalysa Wray, who will be heading to her first Olympic Games in Tokyo this month, took fourth place in the 400m finals at NACAC. Sprinter Karim Murray fell short of making the finals for the 200m.