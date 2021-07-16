NRA moving 3 graves to make way for road widening

The National Roads Authority is moving three graves located beside Shamrock Road, by the Grand Harbour roundabout, to a different location within the same private cemetery, to make way for the widening of the road to six lanes.

The NRA, in response to queries from the Cayman Compass, said that in 2019 “after careful research” it had reached out to the family members and “in conjunction with Bodden Funeral Home discussed relocation of the deceased”.

“The Authority is following all protocols and procedures for a respectful relocation within the existing cemetery (the same property),” the NRA said in a statement.

The NRA published public notices in the Compass over eight consecutive weeks in 2019 about its plan to move the graves. It said members of the public were requested to provide information and feedback to the Department of Environmental Health, but “No valid objections were received”.

The small graveyard is located opposite Grand Harbour, near the junction with Shamrock Road and South Sound Road.

The people in the graves were buried in the 1980s. Helena Chojnacka was born in 1897 and died in 1982; Myrtle V. Eden was born in 1901 and died in 1980; and Dollie Farrell McCoy was born in 1900 and died in 1989.

The NRA said the relocation of the graves was “unavoidable” if the road widening was to be carried out to ease traffic congestion in the area. It said the relocation was being undertaken “in the most sensitive and responsible manner possible”.