Work on Airport Connector Road paused

The construction of the Airport Connector Road has been put on hold, with work expected to recommence in the coming weeks.

After Leader of the Opposition Roy McTaggart raised concerns about work on the road being discontinued, during his response to the government’s Strategic Policy Statement on Wednesday, the Compass reached out to the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure for an update.

The ministry said the project had been paused “pending geotechnical investigation of the silty area” and the arrival of a shipment of culverts – underground drains – from overseas.

It said National Roads Authority equipment for the planned work remained at the site.

The ministry said work would recommence “in the next few weeks”. That work would include installation of four rows of 48-inch culverts over approximately 2,500 feet, as well as the connection of the Airport Connector Road to Alie B Drive, which would include a new access link to Seymour Road.

It added that it is anticipated that the first section of the Airport Connector Road would be drivable up to Alie B Drive on or before the first quarter of 2022.

The project was approved in 2016 and work on the road began in October last year.

Godfrey Nixon Way update

The government also gave an update on the extension of Godfrey Nixon Way in George Town, when Opposition member Joey Hew questioned Minister for Infrastructure Jay Ebanks on the progress of that project in a parliamentary question on Thursday.

Ebanks said the NRA had installed a base fill and drainage on Crown land between North Church Street and Diaz Lane, but that there are seven parcels along the planned route for which land claims have not yet been settled.

“The NRA is unable to commence further construction until vacant positions can be obtained on the route,” he added.

If the work is completed, the road will stretch from the traffic lights, past the Blue Marlin restaurant and bar on Eastern Avenue, and end by Da Fish Shack restaurant on North Church Street.