Caymanian footballer signs with pro club in Romania

Cayman Islands men’s national football team player Elijah Seymour has signed a one-year deal to play with AFC Dunarea Calarasi, a professional team in Romania’s Liga II.

The 22-year-old left winger transferred from CS Tunari on 9 July. The move marks the fourth Romanian club for Seymour as he also played for FC Voluntari II and SC Popesti Leordeni.

However, it’s the first time he has signed with a pro team – an accomplishment only a handful of Caymanian footballers can claim.

AFC Dunarea Calarasi will kick off their 2021-22 season on Saturday, 31 July, where Seymour is expected to make an appearance.