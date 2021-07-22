Cayman Islands flags at all government buildings will fly at half-mast all day on Friday to mark the official funeral for murdered Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Moise was assassinated on 7 July at his private residence in Haiti by a group of over 20 people, mostly Colombian mercenaries, according to police.

His wife, Martine Moise, was injured in the attack.

A Cayman Islands Government Information Services statement on Tuesday said the flag-lowering is part of a tribute by CARICOM members to mark the official funeral of Moise.

“CARICOM also requested members to fly flags at half-mast from 7-9 July following the Haitian leader’s assassination,” the brief statement said.

A Reuters report this week stated that Haiti’s government, on Tuesday, formally appointed Ariel Henry as Haiti’s prime minister, two weeks after Moise’s murder.

Henry, Reuters reported, vowed to bring Moise’s killers to justice.

“We will create a secure, reliable, and stable environment to facilitate political activities throughout the country. We will expect massive participation [in the next presidential elections], the highest participation of citizens of voting age,” he was quoted as saying. Henry’s swearing-in took place as official memorial services began for the murdered president this week, the Reuters report said. It added that the leader’s own security chief, some Haitian police officers and a couple of Haitian-Americans were also suspected of being involved, and were taken into custody.