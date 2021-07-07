Panton: Assassination of Haiti’s President ‘extremely shocking’

Flags to be flown at half-mast for three days

Premier Wayne Panton has described the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise Wednesday as “extremely shocking” expressing dismay over the violent attack.

Panton, in a statement, joined with other world leaders condemning the attack on Moise at the President’s private residence early Wednesday morning.

“The entire incident is not only tragic, but it is extremely shocking. There is no room for violence in any democracy,” the premier said.

CARICOM has requested all members to fly flags at half-mast for three days, beginning Wednesday, and again on the day of Mr. Moise’s funeral, the premier’s statement said.

Cayman is an associate member of CARICOM.

“It is with sadness that we learned this morning of the assassination of Mr. Moise and we continue to pray for the healing and recovery his wife, First Lady Martine Moise, who was injured in the shooting,” Panton said in the statement.

Reuters, in a report earlier on Wednesday, said the assassination has drawn condemnation from Washington and neighbouring Latin American countries and has coincided with a spate of gang violence in Port-au-Prince in recent months fuelled by a growing humanitarian crisis and political unrest.

“The disorder has turned many districts of the capital into no-go zones,” the report stated.

Panton said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Haiti who have suffered so much already.”

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, Reuters reported, said in televised remarks after chairing a cabinet meeting that the government had declared a state of emergency amid confusion over who would take over the reins of the country. “My compatriots, remain calm because the situation is under control,” he said.

The 53-year-old president’s wife, Martine Moise, was also shot in the attack at the couple’s home in the hills above Port-au-Prince, Joseph said in a statement.

She was receiving medical treatment.

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a tweet Wednesday, said he was shocked by the “heinous” assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and wounding of his wife.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moise and the attack on First Lady Martine Moise of Haiti. We condemn this heinous act and stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti,” Biden said on his official Twitter account.