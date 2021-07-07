The COVID-19 patient who prompted the isolation of healthcare staff and their household members has been discharged from hospital, the Ministry of Health announced today.

The patient was a traveller who developed symptoms near the end of the 14-day quarantine period. The person was admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit last month and was placed on a ventilator.

Fourteen people, including eight HSA staff members and six people with whom they shared homes, were placed in isolation for 14 days after concerns were raised that one member of staff had come into contact with the “highly symptomatic” patient without wearing full PPE.

All 14 have been cleared from isolation, and none tested positive for COVID, the HSA confirmed today.

Meanwhile, in the latest update on test results, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported today that of the 564 COVID-19 tests carried out since the last update on Tuesday, 6 July, there were no positive results.

As of today, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated, having completed both doses of the two-dose course of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 69%, or 48,722 people, had received at least one dose.

It comes as local leaders have lamented Cayman’s stalling vaccination numbers.