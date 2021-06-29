Hospitalised COVID-19 patient off ventilator support

The condition of Cayman’s lone hospitalised COVID-19 patient has improved “considerably,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee has confirmed.

Lee, responding to Cayman Compass queries on the patient earlier today, said the individual who was admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital’s Critical Care Unit on 21 June “no longer requires the support of a ventilator”.

This comes as Cayman recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The person – an unvaccinated traveller who had been nearing the end of the mandatory 14-day quarantine – remains hospitalised and is being treated at the hospital for symptoms of COVID-19.

Last week, the Health Services Authority confirmed that 14 people, including eight members of its staff, were isolated after employees at the Cayman Islands Hospital were exposed to a highly symptomatic COVID-19 patient.

The HSA said all members of staff in isolation had been vaccinated.

The employees and their household members are being quarantined for 14 days after one member of staff, who came into contact with the patient, had not worn an isolation gown or shoe protection, but had put on other personal protective equipment.

HSA Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, responding to Compass queries via email, said the HSA staffers have tested negative.

He added that they “are being followed daily by Public Health. They are totally asymptomatic.”

The minimum requirement for isolation for these individuals is 14 days “if there is potential exposure for those who work in a healthcare facility, due to the nature of their roles, even though the staff had all been vaccinated”, an HSA spokesperson told the Compass last week.

As of Tuesday, 29 June, there were 16 active cases of COVID-19 in Cayman, all among incoming travellers who are in isolation.

Fifteen are asymptomatic and one, who remains hospitalised, is showing signs of the virus.

Lee, in his report Tuesday afternoon said 427 COVID-19 tests were carried out since his report last evening and all returned negative results.

He said to date 93,307 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given in total in the Cayman Islands.

“Of these, 48,333 (68% of an estimated 71,100) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 63% have completed the two-dose course,” he said.

At present there are 965 people in isolation.

Cayman’s overall COVID-19 cases stand at 614 confirmed cases, 596 of which have fully recovered.

The country has registered two deaths since the pandemic touched local shores last year.

So far 106,852 COVID-19 tests have been conducted locally.