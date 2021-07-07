After serving two-plus years as head coach for Camana Bay Aquatic Club, Hayley Palmer has decided to step away from Cayman’s swimming scene.

“The decision for us to go is more centred around our personal circumstances and sort of wanting to return home,” Palmer told the Cayman Compass.

Palmer, a two-time Olympian from New Zealand, joined CBAC in 2019 and has since coached at all levels, contributing to the success of swimmers like Avery Lambert, Lauren Hew and now Olympian Jillian Crooks.

She said her priorities have now shifted towards family.

“My wife was studying in Boston, also in this region of the world, so this was a job that made sense,” she said. “We are at a point in our lives right now where she’s about to graduate with her Masters, which we are super excited about. So, for us, it’s about recognizing that we are ready for that next step in our lives.”

She said, while it is hard to say goodbye to her swimmers, she is hopeful that her efforts over the last two years will benefit the athletes in the future.

“Cayman has been amazing,” Palmer said. “I am no less grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had here to work with CBAC. I hope that I’ve made a difference, I’ll be moving on, but I think I’ll be leaving the team in good hands. They have learned a lot from me, so I am confident that they will be able to carry the torch going forward.”

Palmer’s duties will wrap up in August.