Man tied up, robbed in home

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in which three masked men broke into a man’s George Town home, tied his hands and stole personal items.

Officers responded to the report of the incident shortly after 1:15am this morning, Friday, 23 July, at an address on Coemer Drive.

Police said it was reported that an occupant of the residence was awoken by three masked men who had entered his bedroom.

“The culprits bound his hands and demanded personal items from him. The man struggled with the culprits and called for help, and another occupant of the residence heard the commotion and contacted 9-1-1,” police said in a statement.

The three burglars left the property before police arrived.

No one in the house was injured, police said.

The suspects are described as being between 5’7” and 5’8”, with one being described as slim and the others of medium build.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.