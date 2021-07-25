Cayman Mangrove Festival honours islands’ wetlands

The Cayman Mangrove Festival attracted more than 200 attendees to George Town’s Parcel 110 on Saturday in celebration of the islands’ wetlands.

Over 30 students from Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, alongside 10 invited artists, contributed their mangrove-inspired art to the event, which was hosted by the Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers.

1 of 6

‘Stoakd’ artists Marc and Pamela Laurenson provided free workshops on eco-art using recycled materials, and Miss Cayman Islands Universe Mariah Tibbetts joined the afternoon’s mangrove fashion show.

The festival marked nearly one year since the foundation of the Mangrove Rangers, a student focussed organisation dedicated to promoting mangrove conservation and education.