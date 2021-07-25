Woman robbed at gun point at Palm Dale home

Police are investigating an incident involving two men who robbed a woman at gun point on Friday 23 July.

Officers responded to a report of the armed robbery on Palm Dale Avenue, George Town, shortly after 9:15pm, according to a statement from the RCIPS.

“It was reported that a woman had just parked at the location when a vehicle drove in behind her,” said an RCIPS media officer. “Two masked men approached the woman’s vehicle, brandishing a firearm and a machete, and demanded cash from her.”

The statement said the men fled the location with a small quantity of cash in the same vehicle they arrived in.

The car has been described as a “small vehicle”.

Police say no shots were fired and the woman was not physically injured during the incident.

The men are said to have been wearing all black clothing and had their faces covered.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their confidential Tip Line 949-7777.