Natural Marine World Tidbits

The fluke or summer flounder, Platichthys dentatus, of the family Plueronectidae (toothed flounders), resides in coastal waters from Nova Scotia to the Carolinas.

Like all flatfish, flukes are bottom dwellers with a white ventral surface and a brown dorsal side that instantly changes to match the ocean floor’s color and texture. These chameleons of the sea are ambush predators feeding on various small fish, crustaceans, and squid.

Flukes grow quickly to a maximum size of three feet, and like their much bigger relative, the halibut, they are delicious. As a result, an important and sustainable commercial and recreational fishery exists due to effective management efforts, leading to a ten-fold increase in biomass since 1990.

