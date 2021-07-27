Travellers heading to the UK via an ‘amber list’ country are required to present a letter of certification from Cayman’s Public Health and a vaccination certificate issued in the Cayman Islands, according to a reminder issued today by Public Health.

The department also advised the public that all requests for these documents will take three business days to process.

“Applicants are asked to take this time into account when submitting their requests prior to travel. In addition letters will only be issued within three weeks of a person’s date of travel,” the statement said.

At present, Cayman is listed on the UK’s ‘green watchlist.‘

The Cayman Islands, along with 15 other green-list countries and territories, are currently on this list which means, if COVID conditions change rapidly, they are at risk of being moved to the amber list.

Earlier this month, the British Virgin Islands, along with the Balearic Islands, consisting of the holiday destinations of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera, were moved from green to amber, due to surges in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Public Health statement, passengers arriving in England via the Bahamas, the United States, Canada, Jamaica, or any other amber list country are required to present a letter of certification from Public Health, and a vaccination certificate issued in the Cayman Islands.

The same requirements are in place across the British Overseas Territories.

Letters of certification may be requested from the Office of the Medical Officer of Health by emailing [email protected] and attaching a copy of their vaccination card as a screen shot accompanying the email request.

“As letters of certification are unnecessary for passengers’ travelling on direct flights from the Cayman Islands to the UK, the Medical Officer of Health will issue no letters outside of the circumstances described above,” the statement added.

Changes to the amber list protocols planned

The UK Guardian reported on Tuesday that plans are in the making for an expansion of international travel to Britain.

An announcement is expected on Wednesday, the UK Guardian said, as UK ministers are poised “to let people who have been fully vaccinated in the US and EU avoid quarantine if arriving from amber-list countries.”

“Currently, only those who have been inoculated by the NHS are eligible for a ‘Covid pass’ to show upon return that would allow them to skip the self-isolation period of up to 10 days if coming from an amber-list country, under the rules of the traffic light system that grades countries according to their case, variant and vaccination rates,” the UK Guardian reported.

This week, the US affirmed that it will continue its ban on UK travellers, since Britain continues to battle a spike in cases from the highly contagious Delta variant.

On Tuesday the UK reported 23,511 new COVID-19 cases taking the country’s total confirmed cases to 5,745,526.