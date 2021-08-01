Police investigate report of plane in distress

Police on sea and in the air responded Sunday to a report of an aircraft potentially being in distress, but found no sign of any plane in trouble.

Following the report, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service vehicles arrived at the Westin hotel on West Bay Road on Sunday afternoon, in the vicinity of where the report of the aircraft in distress was made, while the Coast Guard and the Air Support Unit helicopter were deployed to search the area.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokesperson, the police received “an unconfirmed report of a potential aircraft in distress in the area and conducted sea and air searches”.

The police spokesman said, “Nothing to substantiate the report was found, and there were no distress calls to [Air Traffic Control] or other entities.”