Graves exhumed to make way for road expansion

Three graves in a small private cemetery beside Shamrock Road were exhumed on Sunday to make way for the widening of the road.

The remains are being relocated to another part of the cemetery.

Bodden Funeral Services staff carried out the grave-relocation work in the morning.

Scott Ruby, general manager of Bodden Funeral Services, said the work had been conducted with respect for those buried in the graveyard.

He said, “We’re here today as professional funeral directors to make sure it’s handled with dignity.”

The graves are located by the Grand Harbour roundabout, near the junction with South Sound Road.

The National Roads Authority, in response to queries from the Cayman Compass, said that in 2019 “after careful research” it had reached out to the family members and “in conjunction with Bodden Funeral Home discussed relocation of the deceased”.

“The Authority is following all protocols and procedures for a respectful relocation within the existing cemetery (the same property),” the NRA said in a statement.