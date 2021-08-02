Audit clears DPP of racial bias

The Internal Audit Service, after carrying out an investigation ordered by Governor Martyn Roper into allegations of perceived racial discrimination in an appointment made by the former Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran, found no evidence to substantiate the claims.

Roper, in a statement issued on Friday, said he had accepted the findings of the audit unit, which cleared Moran of the allegations of racial bias.

However, he added that the audit report had “made a number of performance management recommendations to strengthen the management of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which I have also accepted”.

The governor said the civil service “has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination, bullying or harassment and remains committed to investigating all such allegations. Ensuring that all employees are treated fairly is at the core of our civil service values.”

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is also head of the civil service, said in the statement, “It is unfortunate that these allegations appeared in the media before they were properly investigated. Any civil servant who has concerns about how they are being treated in the workplace is encouraged to raise their concerns with their line manager, Chief Officer, me or the Governor. All concerns will be treated fairly and with the utmost seriousness, as they were in this case.”

Allegations of racism within the DDP’s office were raised during a recent trial involving former DPP staffer Evita Dixon, who was accused of tampering with records regarding a drug charge laid against her son. A jury found Dixon not guilty of the charge on Friday, shortly before the governor issued his statement regarding the audit findings.