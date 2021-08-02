DPP staffer acquitted of breach of trust charge

A staff member of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been acquitted of a single charge of breach of trust.

Evita Dixon, 38, was formerly charged in 2019, for allegedly attempting to divert and prevent a charge against her then 18-year-old son who had been arrested for drug offences.

At the time of her arrest, Dixon had been working at the ODPP for 18 years, 10 of which as a legal executive.

The Crown’s case against Dixon, which was presented by visiting UK attorney Rory Field, claimed that Dixon intentionally edited details on her son’s file in an internal database to prevent it from being located.

“When that failed, the defendant then attempted to have the matter diverted from the courts, by asking an attorney to issue a caution as opposed to charging her son,” Field told the jury.

Throughout the month-long trial Dixon denied the allegations, instead stating she was the victim of racist-fuelled workplace bullying.

Dixon’s attorney, Courtney Griffiths, QC, argued there was a divide between local and foreign staff within that office, which was being fostered by former DPP Patrick Moran.

Several of Dixon’s co-workers were called to give evidence during the trial, including Acting DPP Candia James-Malcolm, who told the jury that she was aware that there had been a complaint made against Moran, which alleged racial discrimination.

The Internal Audit Service, after carrying out an investigation ordered by Governor Martyn Roper into the allegations found no evidence to substantiate the claims against Moran.

Dixon was found not guilty in a unanimous verdict.

As of 2 August, Dixon was still listed on the DPP’s staff directory as a legal executive office/ human resources assistant. The Cayman Compass reached out the ODPP to clarify if Dixon was still employed with the department and if she had returned to work. A spokesperson said, “We are unable to comment on this matter at this time.”