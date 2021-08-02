A foreign ship crew member who was admitted to hospital in Cayman after displaying possible COVID-19 symptoms has tested negative for the virus.

The Public Health Department confirmed the negative result on Monday morning.

The crew member has been discharged from hospital and is currently in isolation at a government facility, Public Health said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, after the seaman was admitted to hospital, Premier Wayne Panton said, “In the tradition of a nation built on seafaring, it only seems the right thing to do to assist where we can.”

As of Friday, Cayman had 10 active cases of COVID-19.