Regiment vehicles arrive in Cayman

Seven vehicles which will be used by the Cayman Islands Regiment have arrived in Cayman.

The vehicles, which cost nearly $380,000, include two MAN HX60 4×4 drop side cargo trucks; a MAN 4×4 HX60 crane truck; two Mercedes Unimog U1300L; a Volvo 4200 wheeled loader; and a Karcher TFK 250 army mobile field kitchen trailer.

In a statement issued on Friday, Lieutenant Theo Kelly, the regiment’s motor transport officer who was involved in the logistics of moving the vehicles to Cayman, said, “It’s great to see this equipment here, it was a huge team effort getting it to Cayman and we’d like to thank the Port Authority for all their assistance. The vehicles will make a massive difference in our ability to deploy troops and supplies across the island in case of an emergency situation.”

1 of 7

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Watson, the regiment’s commanding officer, said “These support vehicles are vital for our ability to operate safely and effectively in times of emergency. They are 4×4 capable and can wade through over 3 feet of water, making them able to support evacuations during flooding as we’ve seen recently in Tropical Storm Eta.”

Watson said the vehicles would have cost more than a million dollars if they had been bought as new, but “we have purchased well-maintained, used vehicles which cost $379,869, providing a cost saving of over $620,000 to the Government. The vehicles were fully serviced and repainted before being shipped, preparing them for a number of years use in Cayman. The CIR will always work to minimise costs to the public purse whilst preparing to provide Cayman with disaster relief support.”

Another shipment containing spare parts, generators and trailers is on its way to Cayman and is expected in August.

The vehicles are being cleared through customs at the port and are expected to be received by the regiment in the next week or so.