Rum Point Road closed temporarily

UPDATE at 4pm: Rum Point Road has now been cleared and is again open to the public. Teh police have thanked the public for their cooperation during the earlier closure.

ORIGINAL STORY

Rum Point Road has been closed temporarily following an accident just after 8:30am today (Monday).

The RCIPS, in a press release, stated that police had responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident in North Side near the Cayman Kai Public Beach.

A truck had reportedly veered off the road and overturned. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to hospital by ambulance for a medical evaluation. He does not appear to have sustained injuries as a result of the accident, police said.

As of 11:20am, police closed the road as they work to retrieve the vehicle.

Since there no alternative routes to that area, police have asked motorists available and avoid that road while the truck was being cleared.