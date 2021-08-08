The late saxophonist and shoemaker Wellesley Howell will be featured on a national stamp in honour of his contributions to the Cayman Islands, Premier Wayne Panton has announced.

Panton revealed the honour while paying tribute to Howell, who had been Cayman’s oldest person, on Saturday at his funeral at First Baptist Church.

The news was greeted with loud applause from family, friends and well-wishers gathered to say their final farewells to the man many described as an “inspiration”.

Howell died peacefully at age 106 on 23 July.

The premier said Howell exemplified some of the “finest qualities” humanity should reflect.

He said the stamp will be completed as soon as the Howell family finalised the design for it, and will be a tribute to the 106-year-old whose memory also honoured on Friday when the national flag was flown at half-mast at all government buildings.

Panton said Howell lived an incredible life and was one of these islands “finest citizens”, whose music and memories will live on.

He reminded the congregation of the phrase – ‘the day the music died’ – which was used after the 1959 death of American rock-and-roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and “The Big Bopper” J. P. Richardson, all of whom were killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, together with pilot Roger Peterson.

This, he said, is how 23 July, 2021 will be remembered with the passing of Howell, “the day some significant music died in the Cayman Islands”.

Howell, who was originally from Jamaica, came to Cayman in 1958 at the invitation of Caymanian band leader S.E. Nembhard, where he pursued his musical dreams.

He was given a musical send off from members of Swanky Kitchen Band, who he often performed with over the past few years.

Band member Samuel Rose said, “it was an honour” to play with Howell.

Bodden Town East Member of Parliament Dwayne Seymour, delivering a tribute on behalf of the Cayman Music and Entertainment Association, said Howell had a passion for music.

“He mentored many and inspired many more,” he said.

Howell, he said, was so talented that when he was younger he fashioned a flute and a clarinet out of bamboo and learned to play them when he was unable to afford the instruments.

“He was a distinguished elder,” Seymour said, adding, Cayman has lost a “musical icon”.

House Speaker McKeeva Bush and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson paid tribute to Howell on behalf of Parliament and the civil service.

Bush said Howell was the epitome of all that humans should endeavour to be, and his passing has left a void that cannot be filled.

Manderson commended Howell for his strong work ethic and pleasant demeanour, both of which, he said, were passed on to son Wesley Howell and daughter Lyneth Monteith, both of whom are senior civil servants.

In his tribute, the younger Howell said, “Daddy, you were and still are my superhero. A normal man who was able to do exceptionally amazing things. Your musical talent was phenomenal, your showmanship, even when performing seated in the later years, was legendary and your standards, especially for yourself, were of the highest high.”

Former Leader of Government Business and parliamentarian Kurt Tibbetts, in reading Howell’s life story, reflected on his love for dominoes, politics and his family.

Howell, in his lifetime, experienced two pandemics, the Spanish Flu and COVID-19.

Pastor Bentley Robinson, a former policeman, recalled his time in the service and meeting Howell, who would repair shoes for those in law enforcement.

He said Howell was a “good citizen” who helped people walk straight, not just through his shoe work, but with his guidance and the life he lived.

Howell was interned at Prospect Cemetery following the funeral service.