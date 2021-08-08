Two of three weather systems churning in the Atlantic basin could develop into tropical depressions over the coming days, the National Hurricane Center has said.

In its Sunday morning advisory, the NHC said the two systems – located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands and midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles, respectively – are experiencing environmental conditions that will be favourable for further development.

The third system, located about a hundred miles west of the southwestern most

Cabo Verde Islands, has diminished since Saturday.

The NHC said the first system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the tropical Atlantic.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable to support some gradual development, and this system could become a tropical depression while it moves west-

northwestward at 10 to 15 mile per hour. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea and Greater Antilles through the middle of this week,” the NHC advisory said.

Interests in these areas, it said, should monitor the progress of this system, as it could bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of that area.

Forecasters have given this system 30% chance of formation in 48 hours and a medium, or 40% chance, of formation through five days.

A second system which is producing showers and thunderstorms has become more concentrated since Saturday, the NHC said.

“Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for gradual development, and this system could become a tropical depression within the next few days. The system is forecast to move slowly toward the west-southwest or west during the next couple of days, and then move a little faster toward the west by mid-week,” the Miami-based forecasters said.

The formation chance is pegged at 30% in 48 hours and 40% through five days.

Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located about a hundred miles west of the southwestern most Cabo Verde Islands have diminished since Saturday, the NHC said.

“Strong upper-level winds and cooler waters are expected to prevent the development of this system while it moves toward the west or west-northwest,” the forecast advisory said.

This system has zero percent chance of formation.