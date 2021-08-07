Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are keeping a close watch over three weather systems now churning in the Atlantic basin.

Although the systems have low potential for cyclone formation at this stage the Miami-based NHC is advising those in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico to pay attention to its development.

The first system, the NHC said in its Saturday morning advisory, is a broad area of low pressure located a couple hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC said, although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, “some slow development of this system is possible during the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward to westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at 10 to 15 miles per hour.”

This system has a 20% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a 30% chance of formation through five days.

The second system is located over the eastern tropical Atlantic about a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is a small but well-defined area of low pressure.

The NHC said the system continues to produce limited shower activity.

“Some development of this [area of low pressure] is possible while it drifts toward the west-southwest or west over the weekend and then moves a little faster toward the west-northwest over the central tropical Atlantic by the middle of next week,” the NHC said.

The Center has give the system a 20% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and 30% through five days.

A third system, a tropical wave, is located over the west-central tropical Atlantic and is producing limited shower activity, the NHC said.

“Significant development of this system is not anticipated as it moves west-northwestward across the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean Sea during the early to middle part of next week,” it said in its advisory.

This system has zero percent formation chance through 48 hours and a low 10% chance of formation through five days.