West Bay Road was awash in the colours of the rainbow as hundreds of people took part in Cayman’s inaugural Gay Pride Parade on Saturday, 31 July. Governor Martyn Roper, Premier Wayne Panton and Opposition representative MP Barbara Conolly led the 600 participants on the road who came out to support gay rights and diversity. – Photo: Taneos Ramsay

- Advertisement - Related Videos Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass. Subscribe now