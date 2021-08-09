Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Dippa (dih-pah) Noun – 1. A small to medium-size bucket used to collect water from a well or cistern. 2. A cup-like container with a long handle used for dipping liquids. E.g. “One time Harry had drop da dippa in da cistern, so none ah us couldin’ bade fah tree days.”