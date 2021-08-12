Cayman’s COVID-19 vaccinations have continued at a slow trickle with fewer than 100 people taking the jab between government’s coronavirus updates issued on Monday and Wednesday.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee’s report Wednesday 50,607 or 71% of Cayman’s estimated 71,106 population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Based on that figure, only 83 people got their first dose of the vaccine between Monday’s report, which said 50,524 received their first dose, and Wednesday’s report pointing to the 50,607 total.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic was closed Tuesday.

The 71% remains unchanged from last week as the number of people taking the vaccine is too low to move the needle forward.

- Advertisement -

In total, 99,065 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the Cayman Islands of which 48,458 or 68% of the estimated total population, have completed the two-dose course.

While most age groups have crossed 80% vaccination mark, the 18-29 year-old age group remains steady at 69% showing that not enough people in that category are rolling up their sleeves to get the jab for the numbers to move.

Vaccination stats 10th August 12 – 17: 61% 18 – 29: 69% 30 – 39: 80% 40 – 49: 87% 50 – 59: 90% 60 +: 92% 11th July 37% 69% 77% 83% 86% 88%

The stats, which were released with the CMO’s COVID-19 report on Wednesday afternoon, showed that between 11 July and 10 Aug. there was no movement in the figures for the 18-29 age group, but those in the 12 – 17 category jumped from 37% to 61%.

Based on the stats, the 60 plus age group, which has the highest percentage of vaccinations, is just 8% short of 100% vaccinations.

That group is followed closely behind by those in the 50-59 age bracket with 90% vaccination.

Those in the 30 – 39 age group moved from 77% in 11 July to 80% on 10 Aug.

Three travellers test positive

CMO Lee, in his report, stated that one traveller tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the last three days to three.

One of those three travellers is showing signs of the coronavirus while the two others are asymptomatic.

At present 953 people remain in isolation, either at government facilities or approved quarantine residences.

Cayman’s total overall COVID-19 cases stands at 649 with 644 listed as fully recovered.

To date 120,765 COVID-19 tests have been carried out.