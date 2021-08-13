Blue wristbands for securely vaccinated arrivals

Incoming travellers heading into five days of quarantine upon arrival in Cayman are no longer being issued with white GPS monitoring wristbands, but are now being fitted with blue bracelets to make them identifiable as quarantining individuals.

Under Phase 2 of Cayman’s reopening plan, from 9 Aug., people with securely verified COVID-19 vaccination certificates are not being electronically monitored by Travel Cayman.

However, they are still being issued with a wristband, and some are also being given cellphones.

According to a Travel Cayman spokesperson, “These wristbands ensure that the Travel Cayman team can easily identify persons quarantining when we perform our welfare checks.”

The distinctive blue wristband will also allow members of the public to identify if a person they encounter should be in quarantine.

The Travel Cayman team is issuing cellphones to securely verified travellers who do not have local numbers or in the event that the local phone number listed on their application is not working.

“Travel Cayman does welfare calls and also calls to confirm transportation to the PCR testing facilities so they need to be able to get in contact with person(s) in quarantine,” the spokesperson said.

Under the new Phase 2 arrangements, Travel Cayman staff will be initiating daily contact with people in five-day quarantine, and will increase physical welfare checks.

Not all those with securely verifiable certificates will be able to avail of the five-day quarantine, Travel Cayman pointed out. Those travelling with children under the age of 12, regardless of whether their vaccination is verified or not, must quarantine for 14 days and be fitted with GPS monitoring wristbands.

Vaccinated travellers who do not have securely verifiable vaccination cards are required to quarantine for 10 days.

Like all other quarantining individuals, those without the GPS technology are still required to follow quarantine protocols, which includes remaining in their residence for the duration of the isolation period, receiving no visitors and having contactless food deliveries.

Breaching quarantine regulations can result in a fine of up to a $10,000 fine and/or a two-year prison sentence.

There are currently five active cases of COVID-19 in Cayman, all among incoming travellers who remain in quarantine. Two new cases were confirmed on Thursday, 12 Aug.