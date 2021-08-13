Mother and son to donate ‘lockdown’ locks for cancer fundraiser

Inspired by her son Adam’s donation of his hair in 2018 to The Princess Trust to be used to make wigs for paediatric cancer patients, Iris Stoner has long wanted to do the same. With their ‘lockdown’ locks now long enough to donate, the two are fundraising in aid of the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, a charity about which they both feel strongly.

Anyone who would like to donate to this cause, can visit the Cayman Compass offices on Shedden Road, and drop what you can into the specially designated box in reception. You can also visit the Cancer Society on Maple Road across from the Cayman Islands Hospital or go to https://www.caymangiftcertificates.com/cayman-islands-cancer-society and include a note that you are supporting Iris’s and Adam’s efforts.

