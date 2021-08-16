Police investigate report of attempted abduction

The RCIPS is investigating a case of suspected kidnapping after a woman reported that two men attempted to force her into their vehicle.

Police said the incident happened just after 8:25pm when the woman was walking alone along Safehaven Drive, George Town. She was approached by two men in a white utility-type vehicle.

“The men demanded that she [get] into their vehicle and made attempts to grab her,” read the statement issued by the RCIPS.

The statement continued, “The victim managed to escape their attempts at abducting her after being assisted by a man and a woman who were passing by.”

Police said the couple saw what was happening and “engaged the perpetrators in an effort to assist the victim”, which caused the men to get back in their vehicles and speed off in the direction of West Bay.

The men were said to have been masked, and were of slim build with a dark brown complexion.

Police said the couple left the location before officers arrived on the scene and now they are asking for the public’s help to locate them.

“… police and detectives are eager to speak with the man and woman who assisted the victim on the evening of the incident, as well as any other person who may have seen what happened,” the statement read.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Alternatively, tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their confidential tip line 949-7777 or via their website.