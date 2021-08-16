The number of Cayman’s confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased by five, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Monday.

Lee, in his report, said 656 COVID-19 tests had been administered since Friday’s results and five travellers from that group tested positive.

These latest cases take Cayman’s overall confirmed COVID-19 cases to 656, of which 648 are fully recovered.

Six cases remain active, two of which are showing signs of the coronavirus while four are asymptomatic. There are no hospitalisations at this time.

A total of 826 people remain in isolation.

To date, 99,635 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the Cayman Islands. Latest figures state that 50,884 or 72% of the estimated 71,106 population have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 48,751 or 69% of the population have completed the two-dose course.