Starting 30 Aug. 2021, only authorised public transportation and tour operators will be allowed to drop off or pick up passengers in front of the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) main terminal.

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) announced the change to vehicular traffic flows entering and exiting ORIA in a statement on Monday.

The change, a CIAA said, was part of a new Airport Landside Security requirement.

It comes as Cayman moves closer to the limited introduction of tourism starting 9 Sept., according to government’s phased reopening plan which is subject to attaining the 80% vaccination target.

All vehicular traffic, apart from authorised public transportation and tour operators, will be routed to the short-term or long-term parking lots “where the standard parking rates will apply, which will come into effect in October”.

- Advertisement -

“These changes in traffic flows have been implemented in the United Kingdom and in some overseas territories to reduce risk and improve airport security,” said Chief Airport Security Officer Chad Yates in the statement.

The CIAA said for September, the standard parking rates will be waived.

“We recognise these changes will impact our customers, but our goal is to minimise the impact while ensuring a safe and secure environment,” he said.

The CIAA said the drop-off zone in the short-term parking lot will be allocated for those dropping off departing passengers. Drivers who are picking up arriving passengers must also park in the short-term parking lot.

Parking will be free for up to five minutes, after which time the standard parking rates will apply.

“Keeping our customers safe is our number one priority, and these new measures… have been put in place with airport security at the forefront of our minds,” Yates said in the statement.

He said airport security continues to evolve globally and “we are committed to mitigating risk and providing an excellent airport experience”.