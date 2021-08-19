Business in brief: Butterfield, Blue Bison, CaymanHR

Butterfield awards student scholarships

Butterfield has awarded a scholarship to Caymanian student Javon Lewinson as part of its annual programme covering six scholarships. Lewinson will receive $30,000 per year for the duration of his course in support of his undergraduate studies.

He is pursuing a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery degree at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica and aspires to become a general practitioner.

Lewinson has previously represented the Cayman Islands and his former school, Clifton Hunter High School, at an international conference for young leaders.

The Butterfield Undergraduate Scholarship was established in 1993 to benefit Caymanian students in celebration of Butterfield’s 25th anniversary in the islands. Each year Butterfield offers more than $150,000 to university students.

The bank’s postgraduate scholarship, which is open to students from all 10 Butterfield jurisdictions around the world who are studying disciplines related to the preservation and improvement of island environments, was awarded to Noralesha Martin from The Bahamas. She receives $25,000 per year for the duration of her course, a master’s degree in energy systems management at the University of San Francisco.

The bank’s 2021 scholarship recipients also include Bermudians Tierrai Tull and Isaiah Wales, Ramon Russell from the Bahamas and Caitlin Torode from Guernsey.

Blue Bison partners with CaymanHR

Blue Bison, the payroll and human resources management software provider for offshore markets, announced a strategic partnership with consultancy CaymanHR.

CaymanHR will assist clients with human resources consulting, administration, and payroll operations, using Blue Bison as the software for local payroll and work-permit administration.

“We are delighted that CaymanHR is to join the growing family of Blue Bison partners,” said Blue Bison’s Graham Pearson. “The alliance between our products and CaymanHR’s thought leadership represent a potentially winning match, and we’re excited to offer our clients the HR expertise that CaymanHR potentially brings to our customers.”

The Blue Bison and CaymanHR partnership will also see the two firms collaborating on new product development.

CaymanHR is an authorised reseller of BambooHR, a North American HR software that offers applicant and employee benefits tracking which integrates with Blue Bison to provide payroll solutions.

Blue Bison’s software currently provides services to nearly 8,000 employees in the Cayman Islands and nearly 2,000 in Bermuda, the company said.