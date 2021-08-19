For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

A major island-wide clean-up was under way in Grand Cayman Thursday as government promised emergency funding to help deal with the impact of Tropical Storm Grace.

The storm – which had become a Category 1 hurricane by the time it struck Mexico Thursday morning – downed trees and power lines, and flooded neighbourhoods across Grand Cayman Wednesday.

There were no reported injuries during the height of the storm and roads had been cleared and power restored to the majority of homes and businesses by the time residents made their way to work Thursday.



Premier Wayne Panton met with his government early Thursday morning to discuss proposals for emergency funding to help clean up the worst impacted areas.

Speaking to the Cayman Compass late Wednesday, he said the aim was to release around $15,000 for each of the 19 constituencies to fund repairs and clean-up operations.

He said the money could be allocated by area MPs to clear yards and back roads and help repair homes and re-establish trees.

“We have some people that have real damage to their houses. This is definitely an event that involved more than just trees down,” he said.

Government and opposition members met later Thursday to discuss the post storm strategy.

Phase one of that effort is already beginning with the clearing or parks and roadways and provision of immediate roof protection in the various constituencies, according to a press release from the Premier’s office.

Phase two, which will involve support for further home repairs, will come when members assess the needs in their neighborhoods.

Tropical Storm Grace passed 20 miles southwest of Grand Cayman at 8am Wednesday bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and heavy rains that continued throughout the afternoon.

The National Emergency Operations Centre formally issued an all-clear for Grand Cayman at 6pm Wednesday.

There were reports of some damage to properties across the island, with roof tiles ripped off and balconies destroyed in some homes and condo complexes.

At the Rubis gas station on Walkers Road the façade had been ripped off the forecourt. Several boats came free of their moorings and had been thrown onto the shoreline in Morgan’s Harbour, West Bay. Tukka restaurant, in the same area, suffered some damage, as did its location in East End.

Caribbean Utilities Company staff worked into the night and had repaired most of the damage to power lines by 2am Thursday. Anyone still without power can call their outage hotline at 945-1282.

Department of Environmental Health and National Roads Authority were out in wet conditions Wednesday afternoon to clear downed tree limbs and other debris.

Panton, who toured the hardest hit areas Wednesday afternoon along with Governor Martyn Roper, praised the efforts of everyone involved in the national response.

“I want to congratulate them for an excellent job well done,” he said.

“Everyone involved with the Emergency Operations Centre has done a great job. We have some fantastic people working there that are committed to serving the interests of the country and helping get through an event like this in the best possible way.”

In a separate press release Thursday following an early morning meeting with PACT members at the Government Administration Building, he said an agreement had been reached to provide funding both for the constituency clean-up, for housing repairs and to farmers that had been adversely affected.

“It was essential for my team to meet as quickly as possible to get an update on damages resulting from Grace and to agree on the best way forward in returning our islands to some level of normalcy,” he said in a press release.

“While I am pleased that there were no reported injuries or loss of lives, I am saddened to hear that many residents had damages to property.”

He said it was important to move quickly to approve support for communities across Cayman and begin work without delay.

The PACT caucus also registered its gratitude for the efforts of Hazard Management Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Regiment, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Public Works, National Roads Authority, Cayman Islands Fire Service, the Cadet Corps, and public servants and volunteers for their service.

Governor Martyn Roper added his thanks to everyone who had assisted in the emergency response, including the recently formed regiment.

“I thank everyone in the community for their resilience and support to family, friends and neighbours. It could have been much worse and we can be thankful that it wasn’t.

“That is especially so as we look at the devastation caused by weather events in many different parts of the world just this year and are reminded we are dealing with the very real impact of climate change,” he added.

Reshma Ragoonath contributed to this story