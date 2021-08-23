In this photo, Cayman Islands Regiment Commander Colonel Simon Watson comforts an infant on 18 Aug. after evacuating a family impacted by Tropical Storm Grace. Photo: CI Regiment

Regiment Commander Colonel Simon Watson told the Compass, in an interview on 19 Aug., that teams were better prepared this year as they deployed newly purchased equipment which was able to clear debris and trees to enable emergency vehicles to pass.

However, he stressed, while they were able to work, he could not overstate the importance of residents keeping off the roads so emergency teams could do their jobs unimpeded.

